Bill Sherod, 93

SIERRA VISTA—Bill Sherod Sr., age 93, passed away peacefully in his home on July 1, 2023, surrounded by his family. Bill was born on May 07, 1930 and raised in Cleveland, Ohio, where he attended Shaw High School and met his wife of 68 years, June Sherod. After June passed in 2020, Bill moved to Sierra Vista to live with his son and daughter-in-law, Bill and Pam Sherod.
Bill and June were married in 1952. He graduated from Ohio State University in 1954. Upon graduation, he was commissioned as an Armor Officer in the United States Army. In 1961, Bill and June moved to Chesterland, Ohio where they built a home and raised their four children. The family was centered on loving kindness and a strong Christian faith. Bill was a long-time member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Chesterland. Early in his career, Bill managed several Kroger stores and later owned and operated the Ohio Hearing Aid Company that served the greater Cleveland area. He was loved and admired by all who knew him.
Bill is survived by his four children: Kathy Lee Tomko, married to Peter Tomko, of Chesterland, Ohio; Bill Sherod, married to Pamela (Daley) Sherod, of Sierra Vista, Arizona; Kim Ritt, married to Bill Ritt, of Chardon, Ohio; and Tim Sherod of Chesterland, Ohio; and his nine grandchildren: Brett Tomko, Justin Tomko, Margaret Sherod, Bill Sherod III, Colleen Sherod, Rebecca Sherod, Kiley Ritt, Tyler Ritt, Travis Ritt, and his four great grandchildren, June Ritt, William Ritt, Benjamin Sherod, and Wyatt Sherod.
Visitation and a memorial service will be held July 10, 2023, at Gattozzi and Son Funeral Home, Chesterland Ohio, followed by interment at Acacia Cemetery, Mayfield, Ohio.