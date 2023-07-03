Bill Sherod, 93

SIERRA VISTA—Bill Sherod Sr., age 93, passed away peacefully in his home on July 1, 2023, surrounded by his family. Bill was born on May 07, 1930 and raised in Cleveland, Ohio, where he attended Shaw High School and met his wife of 68 years, June Sherod. After June passed in 2020, Bill moved to Sierra Vista to live with his son and daughter-in-law, Bill and Pam Sherod.

