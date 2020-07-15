POST FALLS, IDAHO — Bill Toliver, 90, passed away on July 4, 2020. Bill was born in October 1929, just before the stock market crash. He left high school when supporting himself with 2 jobs and going to school became too much for the young man and joined the US Navy. He proudly served in the Navy for 20 years retiring in 1968.
After retirement, Bill, his wife, Irene, 4 children, and a dog moved to Saudi Arabia to work with the Saudis in the use of U.S. equipment. After their return from Saudi, when the oldest was in high school, the family moved to Liberty Lake, Washington where he worked in the engineering department for General Instrument in Post Falls until their manufacturing moved to Mexico and subsequently worked for various engineering or tech companies in Fort Worth Texas, Chicago, Illinois and finally in Portland, Oregon.
Upon another retirement, he returned to Coeur d'Alene, Idaho and married Bobbie Richards in 1992. The couple were active members of Unity church in CDA. Bobbie joined the Foreign Service and she and Bill continued the adventure in Lagos, Nigeria where Bill managed in the American Embassy hotel, grocery store, cafeteria, and recreation sites.
The next post was Berlin, Germany where he was the Family Liaison Officer. After Returning to Coeur d’Alene, they bought an RV and went traveling yet again. They finally settled in Sierra Vista, Arizona for 12 years where Bill was active in the Elks and Masons. Health issues brought them back to the Coeur d’Alene area in 2016.
Bill leaves his wife Bobbie at their home in Post Falls; 3 children Pete, Holly and Kelley and 4 grandchildren in Seattle, Washington; and son Bill and 2 granddaughters in Santa Barbara, California. Bill will also be sorely missed by 3 step children, 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren in north Idaho and Aurora, all who consider him Dad and Grandpa.
His was an adventurous life well lived. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Due to the current pandemic, no service will be held at this time.
Please remember him as you knew him and cheer him on to his next adventure.
