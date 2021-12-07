Billie ‘Bill’ Bryan Good, Jr, 73

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Bill Good passed away on November 30, 2021, at the age of 73. Bill was born to Billie and Verna Good in Douglas, Arizona. He was happily married to his beloved wife, Betty, for over 50 years. Bill and Betty lived in San Diego for almost 40 years and moved to Fort Worth about 5 years ago.
He is preceded in death by his parents. Bill is survived by his wife Elizabeth “Betty”, sons Mike and Randy Good, daughter Heather Wigington and grandsons Tyler, Johnathon, Ryan, Torrey and Billie.
Bill Good had many interests; including traveling with his wife, reading, swimming, walking around the neighborhood, doing the newspaper crossword puzzles, being an active member of the Hidden Meadows Homeowners Association and continuing one of his Mom’s legacies by writing an ancestry book to document The Good’s place in US history. Bill also made donations to charitable organizations but the one closest to his heart was The Special Olympics in memory of his sweet sister Verna.
Bill served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War, and then began his career in the grocery and produce business. He eventually founded an export company that he successfully ran with his son, Randy, – BRG International. Bill poured his heart into BRG International, and he absolutely loved the customers that he served.
Friends and family will be hosting a Celebration of Life this week, at his family home in Fort Worth. Bill Good was a genuine soul, loving Father, Husband, Grandfather (GranDan) and brother; and will be missed by all.