Billy Joe Barton, 83

SIERRA VISTA — Billy Joe Barton peacefully passed away on Sunday, February 20th, surrounded by his adoring family: his wife, Nancy Carol Webb Barton, and five children: Tony Barton, Colleen Barton Lawrence, Bradford Barton, Rebecca Barton Rolfson, and Melissa Barton Beevers.
Bill was born in Glendale, California on April 28, 1938. His family moved to Mountain Home, Idaho where his dad, Wilford, did Civil Service for the Air Force Base, and his mom, Jean, ran a family-owned pizza parlor. Bill was a great support to his parents and younger siblings, Jean and Jacky. He learned early on how to work hard and then play hard. He loved hunting and being outdoors, was very athletic, and dreamed of someday training racehorses.
Bill Barton was a man of faith. At 19, he served a 2.5 year mission in Hong Kong for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, developing a great love for the people and language there. Even as an older man, any time the family went to an Asian restaurant, Bill would ask around to see if anyone there spoke Cantonese. Inevitably, a waiter or kitchen worker would approach, amazed to hear this tall, redhead American fluently conversing with them. They were friends by the time we left.
While attending Brigham Young University in 1962, Bill was smitten by a pretty bank teller and asked her out as he cashed a check. Bill and Nancy were married June 26, 1962. Bill graduated with a Bachelor’s in Anthropology and Sociology. This education allowed him to help many people throughout his life, but his career path led to an expertise in Computer Science. He worked as a Civil Servant for the U.S. Government for 37 years, traveling worldwide, often enabling the family to experience numerous cultures and countries.
Bill is known by all as a loving, serving man with a permanent smile and infectious laugh. He was an adoring husband who loved to dance with his wife, and a doting, attentive, father and grandfather. His family will miss him greatly, but know that this is only goodbye for now.
A memorial in his honor will be held Saturday, February 26th at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, located at 1655 South Avenida del Sol, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635