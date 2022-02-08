Billy ‘Keith’ Daugherty, JR., 66
LEESVILLE, LOUISIANA — Billy Keith Daugherty, Jr. — 66 years, 6 months, and 21 days on this earth.
Most knew him as “Keith”
He passed away peacefully on February 3rd, 2022. He was born in Leesville, Louisiana. His parents moved to Sierra Vista, Arizona, in 1959, when he was four years old. He attended grade school and Junior High school in Sierra Vista, and High schools in Tucson and Phoenix, before moving back to Sierra Vista in 1973. During his life he worked for many places to include, Pueblo Del Sol Golf Course, Sierra Ready Mix, Estes Homebuilders, Ft. Huachuca Grass Contracts where he mowed the parade fields, and the 19th Hole Gold Course green with a 9 gang reel mower. He was hired by the City of Sierra Vista in April 1987 to work park maintenance. He eventually transitioned to Building Maintenance earning his Tech II certification. He transferred back to parks, to maintain all the ball fields, to include the irrigation systems. During his career he operated various equipment i.e.; tractors, dump trucks, loaders and all types of hand tools. He retired from the City of Sierra Vista in January of 2013 after completing 25 plus years of service to the city, earning many awards, including Employee of the year for 1991, 1995, 2000, and 2010.
He met his soulmate, Angie, in April 1979 and they got married on June 1st,1985 in Las Vegas, Nevada. They enjoyed traveling, riding their Harley Davidson Trikes, visiting their Great Grandsons in El Mirage, and entertaining friends and family in their home. He was an excellent grill master, carpenter, and woodworker. He built redwood outdoor furniture often using his own designs. He loved gardening and working outside maintaining the homestead. They enjoyed having Friday date night and relaxing in the Jacuzzi enjoying adult beverages on the weekends.
He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years Angela (Helfrich), his mother Almira Daugherty (Roberts), sister Deborah Anita Egerton (Doug), step-daughters, Angela Dixon-Maher (Dennis), Patricia Bankes (Steven), granddaughter Justina Ghormley (Alec),great-grandsons Kane Ryker and Zane Ghormley, nieces Amanda Wilson, and Marlana Gibson.
He was preceded in death by his father Billy K Daugherty Sr., and sister Beverly C Daugherty.
Visitation will be on Thursday February 10th, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Jensen’s Sierra Vista Mortuary, 5515 S. Hwy 92, Sierra Vista, Arizona 85650.
Graveside services will be held Friday, February 11th, 2022 at 10:30am at Cochise Memory Gardens, 5590 E. Charleston Rd, Sierra Vista, Arizona 85635.