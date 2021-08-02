Billy Ray Reynolds, 83
MESA — Billy Ray, 83, passed away Monday, July 26, 2021 in Mesa, Arizona. He was born July 10, 1938 in Stratford, Oklahoma. He was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served a two-year mission for the Church in the Southwest Indian Mission, and he and his wife, Arlyce, served an 18-month mission in the Louisville Kentucky Mission. Prior to marrying, he served as a medic in the U.S. Army in Germany. Bill moved with his family to St. David in 1978 to work for Farmers Home Administration. He went on to work as a citrus foreman for Deseret Ranches in Florida for a short time and later as lead carpenter at Apache Powder. He loved life and his many friends in St. David and surrounding areas, and was known as the “Pecan Man” for helping to bring so many pecan trees to St. David. Bill is survived by his loving wife, Arlyce, and posterity — his seven children, Arlissa, Brawner (Melissa), Olen (Molly), Haskel (Valerie), Clar (Kristen), Madison (Leena), and Houston (Cara); 32 grandchildren and their spouses, and one great granddaughter. At heart, Bill was always a cowboy. He was a master carpenter and a jack of all trades with an exceptional green thumb. He loved spending time with family and friends, making people happy, hunting, fishing, and spending time outdoors; he never met a stranger.
Memorial services — Saturday, August 7 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Mesa South Stake Building at 2334 E. Pueblo Avenue (9 a.m. viewing and 10 a.m. funeral; also via Zoom). A viewing will be held from 6-8 p.m., Friday, August 6th at the Bunker Family Garden Chapel at 33 N. Centennial Way in Mesa. A graveside service will be held at the Virden Cemetery in Virden, New Mexico Saturday evening, August 7.