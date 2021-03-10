Billy Wayne “BJ” Miles Jr., 32

TUCSON — Billy Wayne “BJ” Miles Jr. was born August 27, 1988.
He was born in Mount Pleasant, Texas and raised in Tyler, Texas where he played football for Robert E. Lee high school. He would then move to Tombstone Arizona where he would continue to play his favorite sport of football and make plenty of friends in between. He moved on from Tombstone to Sierra Vista, Arizona where he would finish his high school career at Buena high school. If there's anything about Billy that people will remember, it was that he loved his Dallas Cowboys. He'd always say "How bout them Cowboys" whenever they were playing. Billy loved being around his Friends and enjoying good times and good laughs. Whether it was his freestyle rap battles or a heated sport debat. Billy was always a funny character and always seemed to put a smile on your face no matter what. He was currently working and American Red Cross and had plans for his future, which, unfortunately, were cut short by tragedy. Many people that know Billy, know that Billy wasn't just your friend, he was your family, your brother. Billy Wayne was very dedicated to his mother, sister, brethren, fathers, niece, nephews and career.He loved visiting family, cooking and preparing family meals. He was very loving, kind and private. He was a Christian, believer in Jesus Christ as his personal Lord and savior. He did his dash like lightning, eternal life never ends. He will be loved and missed deeply, we love you Billy, keep an eye on us from Heaven.
Billy Wayne is survived by his mother, Darla Black, father, Billy Wayne Miles, step father, Cecil Black, sister, Ashley Miles Snow, brother, Detric Miles, son, Ryelin Miles, friends and extended family, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and cousins.
