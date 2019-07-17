Blanca Elisa Garcia, 87
BISBEE—Blanca Elisa Garcia, 87, of Bisbee, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 14, 2019, surrounded by her family, at her home. Blanca, daughter of the late Jose Elias and Maria Jesus (Nieves) Velasquez was born in Banamichi, Sonora, Mexico on June 21, 1932.
Raised primarily in Bisbee, she was a lifelong resident and communicant, first of Sacred Heart Catholic Church then of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church. Early in life, Blanca worked in the laundry service at Fort Huachuca. She also loved to cook and shared her talents through her work for El Charro and El Zarape Mexican Restaurants in Bisbee. On July 11, 1959, she wed her husband, Ramon O. Garcia, of Bisbee and was a homemaker. After becoming a homemaker, she continued to share her love of cooking with her family and friends through many specialty dishes and the countless tamales and tortillas made throughout the years.
In addition to her parents, Blanca was predeceased by her sisters, Artemisa, Lucia, and Aurelia. She will also be joining the love of her life, her husband, Ramon O. Garcia, who passed from this earth a mere eleven months before.
Blanca is survived by her son, Ramon Martin Garcia; her daughter, Ernestina B. “Tina” Rabey (Johnny); her three grandsons, Daniel, Miguel (Devin), and David; three great-grandchildren, Jailene, Jaden, and Elijah; and dear family friends whom she considered grandkids - Jessica Amos and Jacob Amos. She is also survived by a sisters-in-law, Norma (Garcia) Ramirez and Lydia (Diaz) Garcia, brother-in-law Arthur Taylor along with cousins and many nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours for Blanca will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. to 7 p.m. with Rosary recited at 6:00 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Church, 100 Quality Hill Road, Bisbee. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held Friday, July 19, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. also at the Church. A private burial will be held at a later date. Friends
and family are invited to come together in the parish hall after the services for a luncheon.
BISBEE— Blanca Elisa García, 87, de Bisbee, falleció pacíficamente el domingo, 14 de julio 2019, rodeada de su familia, en su casa. Blanca, hija del difunto José Elías y la difunta María Jesús (Nieves) Velásquez nació en Banamichi, Sonora, Mexico el 21 de junio de 1932.
Criada principalmente en Bisbee, fue residente y comulgante de por vida, primero de la Iglesia Católica del Sagrado Corazón y luego de la Iglesia Católica Romana de San Patricio. Al principio de su vida adulta, Blanca trabajó en el servicio de lavandería en Fort Huachuca. También le encantaba cocinar y compartir sus talentos a través de su trabajo por los restaurantes Mexicanos El Charro y El Zarape en Bisbee, Arizona. El 11 de julio de 1959, se caso con su marido, Ramón Ohton García de Bisbee y fue ama de casa. Después de convertirse en ama de casa, continuó compartiendo su amor de cocinar con su familia y amigos a través de muchos platos especiales y los innumerables tamales y tortillas hecho a lo largo de los años.
Además de sus padres, Blanca fue fallecida por sus hermanas, Artemisa, Lucía y Aurelia. También se unirá al amor de su vida, su marido, Ramón O. García, que pasó de esta tierra sólo once meses antes.
Blanca es sobrevivida por su hijo, Ramón Martín García; su hija, Ernestina B. "Tina" Rabey (Johnny); sus tres nietos, Daniel, Miguel (Devin), y David; tres bisnietos, Jailene, Jaden y Elías; y queridos amigos de la familia a quienes ella consideraba nietos - Jessica Amos y Jacob Amos. Ella también es sobrevivida por cuñadas, Norma (García) Ramírez y Lydia (Díaz) García, cuñado Arthur Taylor junto con primos y muchas sobrinas y sobrinos.
El horario de velorio de Blanca se llevará a cabo el jueves 18 de julio de 5 a 7 p.m. con Rosario recitado a las 18 horas en la iglesia de San Patricio, 100 Quality Hill Road en la ciudad de Bisbee. La liturgia del Entierro Cristiano se llevará a cabo viernes, 19 de julio a las 9:00 de la mañana también en la Iglesia. Un entierro privado se llevará a cabo a una fecha en el futuro. Amigos y familia están invitados a reunirse en el salón parroquial después de los servicios para un almuerzo.
