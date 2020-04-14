Blanca F. Santos, 61

SIERRA VISTA — Blanca Santos passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Haven of Sierra Vista in Sierra Vista, Arizona. She was an amazing individual who would light up a room with her laughter. She really enjoyed cooking for large gatherings and spending an abundance amount of time with her family near and far, especially with her grandkids. Her hobbies included long walks and watching her beloved Dallas Cowboys play on Sundays. Most of all, her faith never wavered under the worst of times.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Juan Fernandez and Aurora R. Fernandez; sister, Ydalia Marmolejo; brother, Baldemar Fernandez; and her grandparents, Jesus and Hermenegilda Reyna.
She is survived by her husband Jose Santos-Torres, children Tommy (Laura) Fernandez of Sierra Vista, Arizona, Michael (Cindy) Fernandez of Mcallen, Texas, Patricia Gonzalez of Mcallen, Texas, Linda Vera of Sierra Vista, Arizona, Anthony Vera of Sierra Vista, Arizona. She is also survived by 13 Grandchildren, as well as by her siblings Olga (Ramon) Mejia of Los Banos, California, Rene Fernandez of Rio Hondo, Texas, Rick (Alicia Blanco) Fernandez of Soledad, California, Roy (Eloisa) Fernandez, of Alamo, Texas, Diana (Pablo) Molina of Tijuana, Mexico, Irma Fernandez of Mission, Texas, Hermi (Eddie) Forshage, of Edinburg, Texas, Jaime (Sandra) Fernandez of Soledad, California, Irene Fernandez of Weslaco, Texas, Eli Fernandez of Mission, Texas, Ismael (Rita) Fernandez of Mission, Texas.
The family would like to thank the staff at Haven of Sierra Vista and Valor Hospice for making Mom's last days comfortable.
A private visitation will be held on Thursday, April 23, 2020, from 10:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m. at Jensen’s Sierra Vista Mortuary to be followed with a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at the Southern Arizona Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Sierra Vista, Arizona.
