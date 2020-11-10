Blanca Fernandez Arce de Mena, 93

SIERRA VISTA–On November 7, 2020, Blanca Fernandez Arce de Mena passed away peacefully in her sleep. She was 93 years old.
She was born and raised in Costa Rica, Central America and at the age of 37 moved to the U.S. for work. She lived in New York City, North Carolina, and her last 30 years she resided in Sierra Vista. She was well loved by many in her town.
Blanca was a mother of seven children but she had 3 God-given children (Ana Anderson, Gerard Gordon, Kim Doorman). Despite her large family, Blanca always made time for everyone. She always provided support and love for her family.
Blanca was a God loving woman who was a member of the Sierra Vista Seventh Day Adventist (Spanish Church).
Blanca is survived by her 7 children, 17 grandchildren, 47 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great grandchildren.
Funeral services for Blanca will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Hatfield Funeral Home followed by a church service at 1:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
