SIERRA VISTA — Blanca I. Santiago-Diaz, 83, of Sierra Vista died Monday morning, September 7, 2021 in Tucson. Blanca, daughter of the late Natalia Candelaria and was born in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico on June 27, 1938. She was raised in Aguadilla and attended local schools there.
Blanca worked in Food Service at Fort Huachuca in Sierra Vista. She has resided in Arizona for the past 42 years and in Sierra Vista. She was a communicant of St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church.
Blanca was predeceased by her sister Carmen Ayala.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Angel M. Santiago-Diaz; her brothers Juan and Luis Rios.
Blanca will be sadly missed by her family and all who knew and loved her.
Visiting hours for Blanca will be held on Monday, September 13, 2021 from 4 to 6 pm at the Hatfield Funeral Home, 830 South Highway 92, Sierra Vista. Family and friends are asked to attend the Recitation of the Rosary at 10:00 am followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am in St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church 800 Taylor Drive Sierra Vista.
Rites of Committal and Interment will follow at 12:00 Noon at the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1300 Buffalo Soldier Trail, Sierra Vista.