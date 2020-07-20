SIERRA VISTA — Bob Pawlak passed away at the age of 81, on July 9, 2020. He was born to Nellie and Stanley Pawlak on February 10, 1939. Survived by daughters, Christine Shields of Round Lake Park, Catherine Kaloustian (deceased); and granddaughter, Stephanie Kaloustian of Chicago. Bob worked for Il Bell (AT&T) in the Elgin area for 20+ years. Taking early retirement, he moved to Tucson and then Sierra Vista where he resided for 40 years. He enjoyed rebuilding his many street rods and spending time with his car club friends. Much love and gratitude to the doctors and nurses and especially his caregivers at Via Elegante and Casa de la Paz who cared for him in his final years. Godspeed Dad, I will miss you.
