BENTON, ARKANSAS— Bogue Wesley Buchanan, Jr. age 77, of Benton, passed away Monday, February 27, 2023. Preceded in death by parents, Bogue Wesley Buchanan and Nora Elliott Buchanan.

Leaving behind to cherish his memory are his loving Wife, Majorie Joy Buchanan, Son James Buchanan (Tonya), Daughter Tami Miller, Stepson Jason Apple, Sisters Sue Moore Walker (David), Sherry Woodridge, Sister-In-Law Carol Dawson, Grandchildren Tori Buchanan, Josh Buchanan, Justin Buchanan, Jackie McDonald (Jeffery), Samantha Williams (Justin), Tabitha Brown (Todd), Great-Grandchildren Cameron Williams, Reid Williams and many Nieces and Nephews.

