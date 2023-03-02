BENTON, ARKANSAS— Bogue Wesley Buchanan, Jr. age 77, of Benton, passed away Monday, February 27, 2023. Preceded in death by parents, Bogue Wesley Buchanan and Nora Elliott Buchanan.
Leaving behind to cherish his memory are his loving Wife, Majorie Joy Buchanan, Son James Buchanan (Tonya), Daughter Tami Miller, Stepson Jason Apple, Sisters Sue Moore Walker (David), Sherry Woodridge, Sister-In-Law Carol Dawson, Grandchildren Tori Buchanan, Josh Buchanan, Justin Buchanan, Jackie McDonald (Jeffery), Samantha Williams (Justin), Tabitha Brown (Todd), Great-Grandchildren Cameron Williams, Reid Williams and many Nieces and Nephews.
Wesley was born in 1945 in Little Rock, Arkansas and moved to Benton in 1958 and attended
Benton Junior High and Benton High School, class of 1964. Wesley was active in sports, but his real passion was singing, especially gospel music.
Wesley was a Retired SFC Army veteran having served two tours of duty in Korea and Vietnam. In 2017 Wesley very proudly received a Quilt of Valor from the Saline County 4-H Club honoring his years of service. After retirement he worked five years in Arizona for the Cochise County Sheriff Department. He then worked for U.S. Customs where he retired after 16 years of service. He and Joy returned to Benton where they quickly became active in community service. He served on the Benton Athletic Memorial Museum Board of Directors. Also, he started and operated YCAT Television station until his health forced him to retire once again.
Wesley was an active member of Trinity Baptist Church where a Memorial Service will be held on March 21,2023 at Trinity Baptist Church at 10:00 a.m. with Brother Mike Titsworth officiating. Burial will be at Fowler Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Gideons International for Bibles in memory of Wesley Buchanan @ 2235 Westerman Dr. in Benton, Arkansas 72015.