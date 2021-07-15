Bonnie Gay Tennison, 78

SIERRA VISTA — Bonnie Gay Tennison passed away from a sudden unexpected illness on July 12, 2021 at the age of 78. Bonnie was born in Chardon, Ohio on August 10, 1942. She grew up in Mayfield Village, Ohio and graduated from Mayfield High School in 1960. She attended Tampa Bay University and graduated with her teaching degree in 1964. She began teaching her first class in Florida in 1965. She then took a teaching job in Yuma, Arizona where she met her husband, Guyce Tennison. The two were married in November 1968. Bonnie then took on the life of an Army wife. The Army took them first to Fort Ord, California, and then to Okinawa Japan. While stationed in Okinawa their daughter came into their lives. From there the journey took them to Stuttgart Germany, White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico and finally in 1981 Ft. Huachuca Arizona. Bonnie settled with her family in Sierra Vista where her husband retired and she has resided ever since.
Bonnie continued teaching as a substitute teacher during her husband’s Army career and several moves. Once in Sierra Vista, Bonnie started substituting regularly for the Palominas School District. “Mrs. Tennison” was infamous as a substitute for Palominas Elementary and then Coronado and Valley View schools once they were opened. In 1992 she was given the first permanent full time substitute teaching position for the Palominas School District. A job that she went on to hold until she retired. While she covered wherever needed, she spent her last 10 years teaching at Coronado Elementary School.
Bonnie was an active member of the Order of Eastern Star belonging to Electa Chapter #51 in Sierra Vista and Pearl of Venus #6 in Benson. When Guyce was active in the VFW she was active in the Ladies Auxiliary. She spent many years active with Sunrise Assembly #39, the local Rainbow Girls Assembly, both when her daughter was growing up and again when her granddaughter was growing up. While helping raise her grandson she was active with the Boy Scouts. She was a beloved and active member of Sierra Vista United Methodist Church. She also loved her retired Palominas teachers group. She enjoyed supporting the local music and theater groups and rarely missed a local concert or show. She was a true social butterfly and had many friends from all walks of life.
Bonnie was a true giver. Giving of herself and reaching out to help many in anyway that she could. One of her favorite endeavors was leading the way for her Eastern Star Chapter to provide fun treats, decorations, food and surprises for all the Holidays to the Cochise Children’s Home when it was open.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Gladys Rivers and her husband Guyce Tennison. She is survived by her brother James Rivers (Mary), daughter Shin Anderson (Erick), step-daughter Caroline (Ron) and six grandchildren Ryan, Jeremy, Channing, Joshua, Mark, and Cayla.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Sierra Vista United Methodist Church located at 3225 St. Andrews Dr, Sierra Vista, Arizona on Saturday, July 17 2021 at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Eastern Star Scholarship Fund: Karon Lamb, Secretary Arizona OES Scholarship committee, 1526 W. Coquina Drive, Gilbert, Arizona, 85233.