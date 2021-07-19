Bonnie Sue Roberts, 73

SIERRA VISTA — Bonnie Sue Roberts (née Yasgur), born in 1947, passed away on July 11th in her home. Bonnie struggled with health issues, but through these challenges had a loving caretaker in her husband of 50 years, Russell. Bonnie was born in and attended school in Bayside, New York. She then worked as a secretary in New York City before meeting and marrying Russell in 1970. They lived in South Korea for 4 years due to his job, then moved to Sierra Vista in 1981 to be close to Fort Huachuca. Bonnie loved jazzercise and shopping for all things, but mostly makeup and purses! She used that love to work the makeup counter at Dillards for a few years in her 50s. She enjoyed traveling and especially liked cruises and Las Vegas, where she enjoyed playing poker. Bonnie was sassy, smart, and confident. She loved being a mother and had a special relationship with her grandchildren. She is survived by husband Russell, sister Wendy, son Ian (wife Jennifer), their children Gillian and Ryan, daughter Mimi (husband Walter), and the many friends she made in her 40 years living in Sierra Vista. She will be loved and missed, always.
A celebration of life will be held; please contact the family for details.