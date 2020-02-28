Bradley Grant Roush, 77
WHETSTONE—Bradley Grant Roush went to be with the Lord on February 13, 2020. He was born in Canton, Ohio on February 2, 1943 to Alfretta and Fred Roush. Brad had an extraordinary life and unlike many of us, pursued his passions with abandon. He joined the Army and served two tours of duty in Vietnam. He worked for the Social Security Administration during the time Alaska became a state and helped enroll all of its citizens into that system. Brad worked most of his life in the information technology field, but decided to become a rancher at one point and put his heart into that endeavor. He loved the hard work and found it very rewarding.
Brad retired from the City of Sierra Vista as their IT Manager. He loved cars and racing and participated in that sport in one form or another all of his life. At 70, he decided to buy another race car and once again got behind the wheel and enjoyed that racing season to the fullest.
Brad is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Hal.
He is survived by: his wife, Ruth; his children, Jennifer Roush Buckley, Mindi Roush Cool, Michael Roush, Derek Roush, and Shane Roush; brother, Nelson Roush, Julian Roush, and Fred Roush. A veteran sponsored service will be held for Brad in Tucson at a later date.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.