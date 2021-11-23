Brandon Cory Maxwell, 46

SAN MARCOS, CALIFORNIA — Brandon Cory Maxwell was born on March 3, 1975 in Sierra Vista, Arizona. He unexpectedly passed away November 13, 2021 in San Marcos, California where he resided. Brandon was born right in the middle of 7 children. He was the family baby for only 11 months before his brother, Brek, was born. Brandon grew up playing baseball in Sierra Vista. He attended Village Meadows Elementary School, Sierra Vista Middle School and graduated from Buena High School in 1993.
Following graduation, Brandon enlisted in the Army where he was stationed in Germany, Ft. Bragg and fought in Kosovo during the war. Upon leaving the military, Brandon earned his bachelor's degree from U of A in Political Science and a Masters Degree at ASU in Business. He worked in the defense industry for various companies. At the time of his death, he was working as a program manager for General Atomics in California.
Brandon loved golfing, fishing, and was an avid Arizona Cardinals fan. He enjoyed backyard cooking, being with friends and family. He was the father to Alyssa Ackerman Solis and to Ava Maxwell. He loved both of his daughters. He and Ava were particularly close as he was a single dad.
Brandon was preceded in death by his sister, Janet. He leaves behind his parents, Kenneth and Margit Maxwell. Siblings: Sherry Almquist, Tanja (Davis) Romney, Brek (Trisha) Maxwell, Natascha (BJ) Talley, Brennik (Emma) Maxwell. Daughters, Alyssa and Ava and lots of nieces and nephews and friends who dearly loved him.
Funeral services were held on Monday, Nov 22, 2021. Brandon's interment was at the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery.