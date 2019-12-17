Braulio “Machado” Fernando Machado Ybarra, 79

SIERRA VISTA—Long time resident of Sierra Vista, Arizona. Passed away in Tucson, Arizona, Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the age 79.
He is survived by his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother, extended family, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents Baudelio and Enedina, sister Bertha, and his beloved wife Francisca Natalia Machado.
A viewing will be held Wednesday December 18, 2019 after 5:00 pm at 1726 S. Via Elnora, Tucson, Arizona 85713
Recitation of the Rosary, Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Saint Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, 800 North Taylor Dr. Sierra Vista, Arizona 85635
Followed soon after by Mass of Christian Burial. Interment following funeral service at Cochise Memory Gardens, located at 5590 E. Charleston Rd, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635
