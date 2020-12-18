Brenda Gayle Peck, 70

WILLCOX — Brenda Gayle Peck "Ponce" passed away at home in Pearce/Sunsites on December 12, 2020 at the age of 70. She was born in Mount Vernon , Washington on May 28, 1950 to Leo Jacob Pinter and Edith Ellen Lunsford Pinter. She moved to Arizona in 1987 from Price, Utah. Brenda worked at AEPCO as an EMT and Security Guard for 12 years. She was a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary and a volunteer firefighter. Brenda loved to Play the piano and Bake. In 2012, she married Walter L. Peck in Bisbee, Arizona who survives her. Also living are her three daughters; Tammy Erskine of Salt Lake City, Utah, Deborah Lopez of Las Vegas, Nevada and Leah Harmony of Sunsites along with eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren. She is survived also by her sister Crystal Elias and her brother Dean Pinter. Preceding her in death were her parents, a brother Dale and a sister Kippie. Family Memorial Services will be held at a later date. You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
