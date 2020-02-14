Brenda Joyce White, 73

SIERRA VISTA—Brenda J. (Lott) White passed away peacefully on Monday, February 10, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona. Brenda, daughter of the late Robert and Annie Mae (Palmer) Lott was born in Augusta, Georgia on January 1, 1947.
Raised in Augusta, Georgia she was educated there and graduated from Lucy Laney High School. While here, husband Bobby was serving our country with the United States Army, Brenda resided in Germany, Hawaii, Anchorage, Alaska, Sacramento, California, on base at Ft. Huachuca and for the past 27 years in Sierra Vista.
Brenda was an associate member of New Hope House of Prayer for the past 15 plus years. She enjoyed playing Bingo and watching her favorite TV series Bones, Old Western Movies, and enjoying her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters, Miriam White, Eunice R. Long, Linda Mills, and Sandra Millgette. She is survived by her husband, Bobby E. White; her children, Tameshia E. White, Bobby E. White II, Tonia R. White, and Erickson A. White; a brother, Jeffrey Lott of Augusta, Georgia; two sisters, Anne Lott Williams of Atlanta, Georgia, and Ruth Haley of Augusta, Georgia; her four grandchildren, Malachi, Andrea, Zaria, and Aaliyah; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Memorial services for Brenda will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Family and friends are asked to meet at New Hope House of Prayer, 106 Howard St, Huachuca City, AZ 85616. Internment will be private at the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
2 Corinthians 5:1(KJV)
“For we know that if our earthly house of this tabernacle were dissolved, we have a building from God, a house not made with hands, eternals in the heavens.”
