Brian G. Phillips, 85

BOILING SPRINGS, PENNSYLVANIA--Brian G. Phillips passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022, in his residence. He was born April 6, 1937, in Bisbee, Arizona, to the late Charles and Myrtle Phillips.
Brian graduated from Bisbee High School in 1955 and pursued a college education at Northern Arizona University. He also served in the United States Naval Reserve.
Brian was an avid dog lover. He bred Collies and was a lifetime member of the Collie Club of America. He pursued a career in exhibiting dogs as a professional dog handler; later moving to Raleigh, North Carolina, where he worked for the American Kennel Club as a manager in the Performance Department. After retiring, he went on to judge AKC dog shows.
Eventually he and his wife moved to Boiling Springs, Pennsylvania where he attended Carlisle Evangelical Free Church and enjoyed watching the fabulous sunsets from his backyard. Up until his very last days he enjoyed watching and waving to the folks on the walking trail that bordered his property.
Surviving is his wife, Christine (Weaver) Phillips of Boiling Springs; sibling Kathleen Phillips of Bisbee, Arizona; nephew Earl Phillips and niece Irene Mendez of Arizona. He was preceded in death by his brother, Neil Phillips.
Arrangements are being held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, Pennsylvania. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.