INDIO, CALIFORNIA — I am so very very sorry to say that Brian Henry Hedrick, 50, of Indio, California passed away suddenly on Friday September 17, 2021. Brian was born in Providence, Rhode Island on December 19, 1970 to Henry and Diane Hedrick. Brian lived for four years in Providence where his father joined the U.S. Army and Brian went with his family to Fort Jackson, Fort Gordon and then five years in Karlsruhe, Germany where he started school. Brian lived and attended school in Milford, Massachusetts for the next two years and after that he followed his family to Fort Huachuca, Arizona where he attended public school in Sierra Vista for the next five years. At Buena high School he served on the yearbook staff for all three years he was there. At the end of his Junior year at Buena High School his father was transferred to Schofield Barracks Hawaii, on the island of Oahu for another five years, where Brian graduated from Mililani High School. Then Brian Returned to Sierra Vista where he received his associate of General Studies degree with Honors at Cochise College in 1993. Brian then put himself through Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, Arizona. and after receiving his Bachelor of Science degree he went on in 2011 to get his Master's of Science degree in human resource development online at Villanova University.
Brian worked and traveled all over the world training personnel to open new Hilton hotels for 19 and a half years. He was recently promoted to corporate manager only to be furloughed six months before retirement, they said due to Covid-19. Unable to find a job, again due to Covid-19, Brain took the real estate course online and had just passed the state board a month ago.
Brian was a good, kind son who loved people, puppies, Disney, computers and life. He was learning how to fly and how to play many musical Instruments. Brian never married. He was predeceased by his mother Diane Charette Hedrick in 1999. He is survived by his father Henry Hedrick, step-mother Linda Jean Hedrick of Sierra Vista, Arizona, his sister.
Brenda Diane Hedrick Pike and her husband Todd Pike of Commercial Point, Ohio, three uncles, many many cousins all of whom loved and will miss him very very much. Brian will be cremated in Indio, California and his remains will be placed in the column barium next to his mother at the United Methodist Church on the corner of Buffalo Soldier Trail and St. Andrews Dr. in Sierra Vista, Arizona.
Here is where you can access his obituary online, read what people have said and add your commits: https://www.legacy.com/funeral-homes/obituaries/name/brian-hedrick obituary?sid=108527353&v=forestlawn&pid=200212610