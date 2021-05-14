SIERRA VISTA — Brian Martin Stangle, 64, died May 12th, 2021 in Sierra Vista, Arizona. Survived by his wife Wendy, daughter Monica, and four brothers.
Brian was born and grew up in El Paso, Texas. He earned an undergraduate from NAU and a MBA from Thunderbird. Brian went on to create the prepaid debit card during his tenure at MasterCard. He retired in 2009 and moved to Hereford, Arizona.
Brian enjoyed spending time with his family and dogs, watching football, and traveling.
There will be a service at Hatfield Funeral Home on Tuesday May 18th at 2 PM.
Donations may be made in Brian’s honor to the American Diabetes Association.