Brian Michael Rupert, 63

WILLCOX — Brian Michael Rupert passed away at his home in San Tan Valley, Arizona October 7, 2022, surrounded by his loving family at the age of 63. He was born September 19, 1959, in Norman, Oklahoma to Ronald Matthew Rupert and Elizabeth Lou (Alger) Rupert. Brian was a loving husband, father, grandfather (Papa) and uncle. Brian was married to the love of his life for 34 years. Brian was employed by Longmire Well Service since 1998 as a video logging tech. He traveled many miles, worked long hours and never complained. He was a very simple man and enjoyed being with his family and doing everything with them. He enjoyed the fall, winter holidays the most. His children and grandchildren were his life, and he loved each and every one of them unconditionally to the end. Brian was always involved in his children's friends' lives and many times became a father figure to them. Brian had a great love for his animals, having many of them throughout his life. He wanted to be a veterinarian, but life's challenges took him in a different direction. He was truly an animal whisperer. Survivors include his wife Dolores Rupert, his children Gabriel Cancio of San Tan Valley, Arizona, Colleen Rupert of New Mexico, Vanessa Cancio, Seth Rupert. Guillermo (Alba) Rupert of San Tan Valley, Arizona and Lucille (Freddie) Rupert Sovero of Gilbert, Arizona. His grandchildren, Alexis, Penelope, Aidan, Alyssa, Dominic, Sophia, Emma, Romann, John, Caleb, Harrison, Liam, Hazel and Mila. HIs siblings Kelly (Michael Longmire) Hamilton and Mark (DeAnn) Rupert of Willcox, Arizona. Many nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death were his parents, his son's Ronald Matthew Rupert, Alexis Cancio and his sister Gabrielle Rupert. A Rosary was offered on Saturday October 15, 2022, at Westlawn Chapel with memories and remembrances about Brian being shared following the rosary. Contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley at hov.org You may express condolences at westlawnchapelmortuary.com Arrangements entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
