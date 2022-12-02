Brooke Stiling Gebow, 70

HEREFORD— Brooke Stiling Gebow, Environmental Scientist, Musician - Mom, Sister, Friend, passed away on November 12, 2022.

Brooke Stiling, third child (of five) and second daughter (of two) was born on October 20, 1952 in the Naval Hospital Annex at the North Island Naval Air Station in Coronado, California to Lieutenant Commander David F. Stiling and Dorothy Strickland Stiling about a month after her father had departed for Japan for Korean War duty. Brooke’s travels as a Navy kid included stints in Kansas, Rhode Island, and three wonderful years in the Territory of Hawaii, before the family settled for good in California (Monterey and then Camarillo) in late 1959.

