Brooke Stiling Gebow, 70

HEREFORD— Brooke Stiling Gebow, Environmental Scientist, Musician - Mom, Sister, Friend, passed away on November 12, 2022.
Brooke Stiling, third child (of five) and second daughter (of two) was born on October 20, 1952 in the Naval Hospital Annex at the North Island Naval Air Station in Coronado, California to Lieutenant Commander David F. Stiling and Dorothy Strickland Stiling about a month after her father had departed for Japan for Korean War duty. Brooke’s travels as a Navy kid included stints in Kansas, Rhode Island, and three wonderful years in the Territory of Hawaii, before the family settled for good in California (Monterey and then Camarillo) in late 1959.
Brooke attended grades 2 through 12 in the local school systems and graduated from Adolfo Camarillo High School in June 1970. By then, her subtle intelligence, humorous spirit, ready smile, gracious generosity, musical talents, and multiplying friendships were already clearly manifest. Brooke attended and graduated from the University of California, Los Angeles, where she was a member of the first cohort of UCLA’s new Ecosystems program in 1974. Attending graduate school at the University of Utah and University of Arizona, Brooke earned the Master of Science degree in Environmental Sciences from UA, specializing in desert climes, flora, and fauna.
Brooke married William Gebow in the garden patio of the Navy Chapel at Naval Air Station Point Mugu in California in the summer of 1979. Settling in the Los Angeles area, Brooke pursued a career in environmental science and Bill in architectural electrical engineering. As the family grew with the addition of daughter Eliza (1984) and son Charlie (1987), the foursome moved to Carpinteria, California for Bill’s work. In 1989, the major transition materialized that brought the family to Tucson where they lived and worked in their respective fields while the kids worked their way through Tucson schools, each eventually finding their callings in the world of the arts. During these years, Brooke was involved with the University of Arizona in several capacities relating to environmental science, garnering professional accomplishments and forming collegial relationships – all the while raising her family and developing deeply meaningful friendships.
Health concerns intruded in the early 2000s. In 2001, Brooke was first diagnosed with the cancer that she managed so well for the rest of her life. Not long after, Bill’s health deteriorated, eventuating in his untimely death in 2007 from the complications of early-onset Alzheimer’s Disease. In that same fateful year, having accepted the position of Director of Ramsey Canyon Preserve (The Nature Conservancy), Brooke relocated from Tucson to Hereford. The Preserve flourished under Brooke’s care, as she developed a large cadre of loyal volunteers, implemented new policies (e.g., understory-clearing, waterway restoration and cleaning, and non-native species eradication), and nurtured a growing set of partnerships with other agencies, notably with the fire management community.
Brooke retired from her Ramsey Canyon work and headed out on a “California adventure,” taking on the leadership of the Catalina Island Conservancy in 2014. By this time, she had gained a beloved life-partner, Palominas resident (and retired engineer) Allan Yeast, and together they took up residence on the island, when not traveling or exploring. Again health matters intervened, and mainly out of concern for Al, they returned to Hereford and entered retirement more intentionally, but continued to travel. In 2017, Al’s weakened health finally led to his passing.
Since then, Brooke had remained as active as ever in her travels and involvements. Her journey to visit family all over the land were frequent, excelled only by her multi-continent travels far and wide with friends. Closer to home she continued volunteering at a nearby organic farm, participating as a vocalist and accompanist with the Nuevo Mundo early music performers group, and playing the piano and harpsichord at which she had become so remarkably proficient, in both formal and informal settings. In her final appearance last May, she accompanied the Cochise College Orchestra by playing the (“unplayable,” in the words of a colleague) piano part of Aaron Copland’s symphonic “Appalachian Spring.”
In 2016, the cancer which had lain dormant for so long reawakened in its most unwelcome metastatic form. Brooke still managed and carried on with patience, strength, optimism, and love, continuing her activities and travels and family life -- ever blessing family and friends alike with her generosity, grace, humor, and kindness.
In her final days, and when Brooke passed into the arms of her “Kind, Heavenly Father” (in the word of the family dinnertime prayer) on November 12, 2022, it was in her own home, in Hereford, Arizona, surrounded by family and friends who loved her deeply and whom she loved so well.
Brooke was predeceased by her parents, David and Dorothy Stiling, her brother, Stewart Stiling, her husband Bill, and her partner Al. Brooke is survived by her daughter Eliza Bohnen, son-in-law Ian, and grandson Ellery and her son Charlie (all of Tucson), her sister Gretchen Stiling Willson (Washington DC), and brothers Rodney Stiling (Washington State) and David Stiling (California). Most notably, perhaps, Brooke is survived by the legacy of a vast host of dear, generous, kind, and gracious friends far and wide. Blessed, and a blessing, was Brooke Stiling Gebow.
A memorial celebration will be planned in the coming year, and gifts and memorials in Brooke’s honor and memory may be sent to:
Cochise College Music Program Fund
Arizona Oncology Foundation
The Nature Conservancy
Brooke was cremated per her wishes at Alex Espinosa Mortuary