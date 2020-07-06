Bruce C. Norris, 73

WILLCOX — Bruce C. Norris of Willcox passed away on July 1, 2020 at Canyon Vista Medical Center in Sierra Vista at the age of 73. He was born in Richmond, Virginia on July 31, 1946 to Paul Norris and Alice Hill Norris. Bruce was an accountant for SSVEC and retired in August of 2011. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Willcox, where he was the soundman and was known as Mr. Music Man, he was an active volunteer for the Willcox Food Pantry. On November 18, 1994 in Dollywood, Tennessee he married his wife Jeannie who survives him. Also surviving are his children Amy Norris Savignac of Marshall, Virginia; Christopher (Tiffani) Norris and Eric (Kathryn) Norris both of Richmond, Virginia along with 4 grandchildren. His sister Sheila Norris of Gloucester, Virginia and the mother of Bruce's children Trude Young of Richmond, Virginia also survive him. Preceding him in death were his parents and a brother Steven Norris. A Celebration of Bruce's life will be 6:00 p.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Willcox. Please follow all the suggested CDC guidelines for COVID-19. Thank You. Contributions may be made in Bruce's name to the Willcox Food Pantry, 200 W. Downen Street, Willcox, Arizona 85643. You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com Arrangements entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
