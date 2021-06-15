DOYLESTOWN, OHIO — Bruce J. Wertz, 79, of Doylestown, died Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Summa Barberton Hospital following a period of declining health.
He was born September 10, 1941 in Wadsworth to the late Lawrence and Doris (Berlin) Wertz-Shirey and lived most of his life in Cuyahoga Falls and Arizona.
Bruce graduated from Rittman High School in the class of 1960 and served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He graduated from Kent State University and worked as a Teacher and Football Coach at Manchester High School. He later was a Director at NIT in Cuyahoga Falls before moving to Arizona to pan for gold. He also worked for the State of Arizona and assisted people with finding employment.
He enjoyed photography, painting, sports and had a love for learning.
Surviving is his son, Leroy (Jessica) Wertz; grandchildren, Naomi, Rachel and Lydia Wertz; brother, Thomas Wertz; and sisters, Dolores (Roy) Smith and Bonita “Bo” Cranston.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Travis Wertz; grandson, Joshua Wertz; niece, Laura Graybeal; and step-father, Melvin Shirey.
Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, June 21, 2021 at Auble-Gillman Funeral Home, 360 W. Sunset Dr., Rittman with Pastor Vanessa Wertz officiating. Burial will follow at 3:30 p.m. at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.
For online register book, obituary, condolences, visit www.aublefuneralhome.com. Memorial Service June 21, 2021.