Bruce William Davis, 79

SIERRA VISTA — Bruce William Davis, Bruce was born in St Paul, Minnesota on February 14 1943, and passed away on September 29, 2022. He grew up in Southern California, graduating from Narbonne High in 1961 where he met the love of his life, Linda. They married in 1965 and celebrated 57 wonderful years together. Bruce joined the Navy in 1964 where he was crew chief on a P2V, serving for six years. He studied at GM Buick training center, followed by employment at two Buick dealerships. He became a member of the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (NIASE) and passed every test they had, affording him the rating of Certified Master Mechanic; a distinguished rank few in the U.S. ever had. Bruce fabricated his own dune buggy, and became proficient in auto body work and painting over the years. He built many award-winning classic and hot rod cars and established a reputation for excellence in that field. If you wanted it done right, Bruce was your man. Another love of his was playing the bass guitar alongside his piano playing wife Linda. He played in several local bands; most recently with Cochise County Line Band. He is survived by his wife Linda, two children, Christopher and Michele, three grandchildren, Morgan, Tanaya and Andrew, two sisters Dee and Linda, plus six nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.