Bryan Hayes Obituary, 48

SIERRA VISTA—Bryan DeLaney Hayes, 48. On Sunday morning, 23 July 2023, Bryan Hayes moved on to a better place — — suddenly and without much of a flourish, following a month-long series of surgeries, recoveries, etc. Bryan was born on 12 October 1974 in Bangkok, Thailand, to Lynn and Billie Hayes. He is survived by his mother, his brother Barry, and cousins Kimberly King of Sierra Vista, Christy Lynn Spencer of Greenville, Texas, and Robin King Ford of Farmersville, Texas. He was predeceased by his loving father Lynn, and his beloved Aunt Becky King, as well as grandmothers Roberta Needham and Elva Sue Davis.

