Burl Schweikart, 91

DOUGLAS — Burl Schweikart was born on July 17,1929 to Edna (Narramore) and Herschel Schweikart in Buckeye, Arizona. He passed away October 21, 2020 in Douglas, Arizona. Burl moved to Douglas, Arizona in 1939 and attended Douglas Schools. He was a 1947 Douglas High School graduate. He attended Tempe Normal College. He was also in the Army National Guard and was discharged in 1953. He married Elizabeth Brozovich in July 1950. They were married for 66 years. They lived in the Douglas area three different times. Burl always either worked in the lumber industry or farm equipment industry. He managed Bassett Lumber for a number of years. Burl was a lifetime member of the Douglas Elks Club. He was also very active in the Maryvale Elks Club in Phoenix. He helped to start Little League in the Maryvale area of Phoenix in the 1960’s. Liz and Burl loved to travel all over the country. They never missed visiting a relative or a fishing hole along the way. He was an accomplished silversmith with his jewelry enjoyed all over the country. He recently worked with Cochise College on the history of the Grand Theatre in Douglas. He was interviewed by Margaret Bemis for an article in the Cochise County Historical Journal about the Schweikart family.
Survivors include daughters, Paula Castillo and Eleanor (Ellie) Vaughn-John. Also surviving him is daughter-in-law, Dianne Evenson. Burl was known as “Papa” to eight grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Cline, wife Liz (2016) and son Jeffrey (2020). There will be no services per his request. Donations in his name can be made to the Cypress Inn 757 12th Street, Douglas, Arizona 85607. The family would like to thank the Cypress Inn for the loving care they gave our Dad during his fight with cancer. Local arrangements are under the direction of Alex Espinosa Bisbee Funeral Home, 520-432-4242.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.