HUACHUCA City — Byrd Rhea Schrock, 59, of Huachuca City, Arizona, passed away on the morning of August 29th, 2021. A loving husband, father and poppy to his grandchildren, he passed too soon and will be greatly missed and loved.
Byrd Schrock was born November 10, 1961, in Decatur, Illinois to Charles J. Schrock and Glenda L. Click. After graduating high school Byrd joined the Army where he attended the Defense Language Institute for German. He met his wife Donna Jean Schrock while in school who had also enlisted and was attending DLI for French. Byrd and Donna were married May 17, 1980, in Pacific Grove, California, and remained happily married for 41 wonderful years raising three sons and celebrating their seven grandchildren.
Joining the Army on June 26, 1979, he eventually retired after 22 years, 1 month and 5 days of Active Duty on July 31, 2001, in Sierra Vista, Arizona.
Byrd’s military career consisted of a German language course, Electronic Warfare / Signal Voice Interceptor Course, NCO Development Program, Primary Leadership Development Course, Advanced German Course, Arabic Language Training, Advanced NCO Course, Counterintelligence Agent Course as well as Basic Instructor Training while stationed at Ft. Huachuca, Arizona.
Byrd is survived by his wife Donna Schrock as well as three sons: Byrd Rhea Schrock Jr., Laird Allen Schrock and Charles Ryan Schrock. Byrd also had seven beautiful grandchildren. Jodeci, Tatyana, Rian, Byrd, Lillian, Skyler and Mayzee.
Byrd will be interred at the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery but requested no public services.