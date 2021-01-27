 Byron Don Shields, 54

SAHUARITA — Byron Don Shields, age 54, formerly of Sahuarita, Arizona, passed away on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at Banner Del Webb Hospital in Surprise, Arizona. His father Jerry Don Shields, and nephew, preceded Byron in death. Byron is survived by his mother, Georgianna Walters, stepmother Pansy Shields, brother Justin (Rebecca) Shields (and their children Andrea and Amanda), sister Kelly Shields, and sister Mary (Weldon) Kube (and their children Matthew and Aleta). His niece, whom he helped raise, Melody (Eric) Fischer (and their children Addyson and Everett). His stepbrothers James, Mike, and Sam McMillion, as well as Brian Addington. His stepsisters Sue McMillion and Kim Sanchez. Former wife Mechele Shields, lifelong brother and sister Ronald Nunn and Janet Nunn, and girlfriend Elke Patten. As well as 5,000 CBP Brothers and Sisters.
Byron served proudly in the United States Army, a veteran of Operation Desert Storm from 1986-1992. Byron started with US Customs in April 2002 at Atlanta International Airport until September 2019, when he decided to come back to Arizona to be closer to family and friends, where he transferred to Port of Nogales. Byron loved his CBP job, and all the people who worked with him.
Byron was an avid fan of the University of Arizona Wildcats, and would proudly wear the colors often. While in Atlanta, he would go bow and rifle hunting. Byron’s true passion was golf and would play that often with his brother and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday February 4, 2021 at Marana Mortuary Cemetery, 12146 W. Barnett Rd, Marana, Arizona. Friends may visit from 9:00 a.m. until service time. Burial will take place in the Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Marana.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Pima Animal Care Center.
