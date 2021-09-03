Carl (Jack) Lintner, 67

If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
GOODYEAR, ARIZONA—Carl J. Lintner (Jack), age 67 died peacefully surrounded by his family on August 26, 2021 in Tucson, Arizona. He was born in Kalamazoo, Michigan to Dr. Carl J. and Carolyn Lintner on October 4, 1953. He was a 1971 graduate of Loy Norrix High School. He earned a Bachelor’s degree in Respiratory Therapy from Northwestern University in Chicago, Illinois. Jack worked many years in various health care settings as a Registered Respiratory Therapist. He later earned an MBA from the University of Phoenix.
Jack moved from Michigan to Arizona in the late 1980’s. He met his wife, Ellen and they were married in May of 1991. They lived in Sierra Vista, Arizona until 2019, when they moved to the Phoenix area to be closer to family and medical care.
Jack loved all sports, gardening and was an avid bike rider. He loved volunteering and serving his community and was very active in the Rotary Club of Sierra Vista. He was very proud to be named Rotarian of the Year. He served as President for a year and was the treasurer for many years until he had his first stroke in 2017.
Jack loved traveling and spending time with his family. His happiest times were spent just hanging out with us at home, or anywhere, as long as we were together. He had three grandchildren and they were the light of his life. His health declined gradually as he suffered multiple strokes, but he worked hard to recover and will always be remembered for his infectious smile and determination.
Jack is survived by his wife, Ellen; sons Benjamin Lintner, David Mitchell (Heather), Brian Mitchell (Kendra); grandchildren Madison Mitchell, Morgan Mitchell and Mikayla Mitchell; sister Laura Colville (William); sisters-in-law Linda Johnson and Karen Hill (Glen); nieces, nephews, and many dear friends.
Jack was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He will be greatly missed.
A private Celebration of Life and Spreading of the Ashes Ceremony will take place at a later date. No public services are planned.