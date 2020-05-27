Carl Martin Schaffnit, 84

SIERRA VISTA — Carl Martin Schaffnit, born December 10, 1936 in Mt. Vernon, Illinois, passed away May 20, 2020. He was raised by relatives and helped out on the family farm in southern Illinois. Carl then went into the Air Force in Colorado and was stationed at Thule Air Base in Greenland.
After his service, Carl returned back to the family farm in Illinois with his wife Barbara and first daughter. He came back because “that is what you did in those times,” but his real love was mechanics. So, he farmed by day and at night he worked on everyone's tractors, combines and farm trucks to help the neighbors and feed his family. After many bitter winters, the cold got to be too much for his arthritis. In 1968, since there were no motorhomes, Carl built a "House Car” out of an old Hostess Bread Truck and moved his wife and 5 daughters to Arizona with very little money and no idea what it would be like. People stopped them all across the country wanting to see inside the "House Car."
When they got to Sierra Vista, Arizona, his first job was with Monty's Motors but it wouldn't be long before he had his own garage Carl's Auto on Theatre Drive in Sierra Vista. He worked on many friends and neighbors' cars for what they could afford to pay or took payments. He allowed many young men to bring their cars into his shop at night and work on them themselves because they couldn't afford to pay, but he always gave free advice. He also “let his girls" hang around the shop and clean tools. He never gave them a break, saying that if you want to drive, you better learn how to change the oil and work on them. He was on the original Volunteer Fry Fire Department crew and helped to build the original Methodist Church here on Fry Blvd in Sierra Vista. Carl was a man who learned how to fix or build everything they needed. His wife, daughters and son helped him fix and remodel their houses, porches, garages and whatever else was needed.
Carl started Barnett's Towing in Tucson for Roger Barnett. He worked for Kelly's Transmissions so long that many people mistakenly thought he was “Kelly." One of his many lifelong hobbies included building “Sand Rails” and going to the dunes in Yuma. He also enjoyed camping and traveling around the US with his family.
He was married to Barbara for 56 years and they raised 6 children together on a wonderful adventure! In all their years together, they never spent a night apart until her death in 2014. If it's possible to die of a broken heart, he surely did. He was well known in the community and beloved by all. Carl is survived by his 6 children: Vicky, Terry, Lorie, Carla, Nela and Butch, 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. RIP - We will miss you........
A celebration of life will be held at 2000 Lara Drive in Sierra Vista on June 13, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Bring your pictures and your favorite memories of Carl to share. For more info please call 520 236-7711, 520 249-1647 or 520 234-0864.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.