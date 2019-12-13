Carl Marvin Brooks, 90
SIERRA VISTA– Carl Marvin Brooks, affectionately known as Bud to family and friends passed away peacefully in the early morning hours on December 7, 2019, at the age of 90.
He was known for his fun-loving personality, sense of humor and generous spirit.
Born on August 7, 1929 in Clarinda Iowa, Bud completed his schooling in San Bernardino, CA. His interest in automobiles began in high school when he fixed up and sold seven cars before the end of his senior year. At age 20 he was hired by a local Ford dealership to sell the new 1950 models. After selling new cars for fifteen months, he knew automobiles would be his lifelong career. That same year he joined the Air Force Reserve and served at March Air Force Base in Pomona, California, during the Korean War until he was honorably discharged in the summer of 1952. Soon after his discharge, he was offered and accepted the position of used car sales manager in Monrovia, California with a buy-in offer at a Pontiac/Cadillac dealership in Ontario, California to follow. Those positions set the stage for greater opportunities in the future.
In early 1960 Bud married his beloved wife Shirley. Together they reared five children, three from her previous marriage and two from his. He was often heard to say, “I think the best day of my life was the day I married Shirley.”
In 1964 General Motors offered him and his business partner the opportunity to build a new Cadillac dealership in West Covina, California, it opened on January 2, 1966. In 1968 he told General Motors he would like to have his own dealership and in October, 1969 he got his wish as General Motors offered him the opportunity to open a new dealership in Scottsdale, Arizona. He broke ground for the new agency on his wedding anniversary, April 29, 1970 and had the grand opening later that year. He felt he was now truly off and running, and ran the dealership through the 70’s and 80’s. He and his wife enjoyed traveling and felt blessed to have the opportunity to visit thirty three different countries through the Cadillac Master Dealers program. They also arranged many fun vacations for the family, including a tour of General Motors Cadillac factory in Detroit.
Bud enjoyed contributing to the community, and in 1977 he was invited to serve on the Board of Directors for Scottsdale Memorial Hospital. During his fifteen years of service, he was elected to serve as chairman three times, serving in that position for a total of 6 years.
In 1988 he negotiated the most unusual deal of his career, he arranged to trade businesses with a car dealer in Sierra Vista, Arizona. He took over management of four dealerships in Sierra Vista, and the Sierra Vista dealer took over his Scottsdale business. After settling into the community, he was invited to serve on the Board of Directors for Sierra Vista Hospital, and served there for 15 years.
He retired from the dealerships in 1995 but remained active with the Sierra Vista Hospital Board and was elected Chairman in 1996 and served in that capacity until 2002. His experience in Scottsdale made him aware of the need to plan for the hospitals future by acquiring acreage for a new facility, as Sierra Vista had already outgrown its 7-acre campus. Seventy-seven acres were purchased in 1997 off Highway 92. There were no immediate plans to build a new hospital because of funding.
In 2012 the Hospital Legacy Foundation moved the Corporate Office space at Sierra Vista hospital to a new location and dedicated the building the “Brooks Building” as thanks to Bud for his many contributions to the Hospital Board.
Not long after, plans were made to build a new hospital on the 77-acre property the hospital acquired due to Bud’s foresight. Bud once said he didn’t think he would live long enough to see the completion of the new hospital, so he was thrilled to tour the completed campus on the previously purchased seventy-seven acres in 2015. One of the business conference meeting rooms was dedicated as the “Bud Brooks” Conference Room in acknowledgement of his vision in purchasing the land for the new facility.
Bud is survived by four of his children and their spouses; Vikie (Jerry Deluyck), Melody, Laureen (Dan McArdle), Larry, his grandchildren: Alisha Dunn, Jesika Bailie, Carolyn Windgate, Amy Dieter, and Cale McArdle and his great-grandchildren: Mckayla, Mason, Sam, Layla, Sophia and Garrett.
Services will be held in Sierra Vista at Jensen’s, Sierra Vista Mortuary 5515 South Hwy 92 Sierra Vista, Arizona 85650, on Friday, December 20th, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
