SUNIZONA — Carl T. Russell of Sunizona passed away in Benson on January 24, 2021 at the age of 99. He was born in Muskogee, Oklahoma on September 2, 1921 to Homer Russell and Ora Scott Russell. Carl loved to garden and enjoyed canning, he also raised cattle on his ranch. He was a member of the Sunizona Baptist Church.
On August 26, 2004 in Pearce he married his wife Betty Ann who survives him. Also surviving are his sons: John L. (Sharon) Russell of Washington State and William Charles Russell of California and his step daughter, Linda J. (Kenny) Cook of Sunizona along with five grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Preceding him in death was his parents, his son Carl T. Russell, three brothers and four sisters.
At his request no services will be held. Contributions may be made to your favorite charity of choice. You may express condolences at westlawnchapelmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
