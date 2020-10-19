WILLCOX — Carl W. Case, 81, of Tucson, Arizona died October 12, 2020. He was born July 12, 1939 in Seneca Township, Michigan to Wayne and Hilda Case. Carl and Judy Mohler were married on April 25, 1964 in Lyons, Ohio. He is survived by his wife Judy and their two sons, Curtis (Rose) and Chad (Carol). He is also survived by three grandsons, one granddaughter, four great granddaughters and one great grandson. Also surviving are three sisters Ruth, Jennifer and Judy; two sister-in-laws, Bea Tredway and Ona Mohler. Several special nephews and nieces also survive Carl. He also raised a nephew Grant (Sue) Huston who survives him. Carl was a proud member of the International Brotherhood of Heat and Frost Insulators and Asbestos Workers Local #73. A private family celebration of his life will be held at a later date. You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
