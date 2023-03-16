Carlo Mariani, Jr.

SIERRA VISTA—Formerly of Ambler, Pennsylvania. Survived by eight children, eight grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. Son of Carlo Mariani Sr. of Abruzzo, Italy, and Rosa Russo of Palermo, Sicily. Football player for Lower Merion HS and graduate of University of New Mexico in Chemical Engineering. Developed sensor for Apollo missions. Navy and Air Force Reserve Veteran. Lover of Classical Music, Opera, Science, Art, and the Environment. Avid tennis player, vegan and Eagles fan. Memorial March 27, 11:00 am, Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, 701 Derstine Ave, Lansdale, Pennsylvania. Visitation 10:00 am. Private Interment George Washington Memorial Park, full military honors. Donations welcome to the Humane Society www.secured.humanesociety.org.
