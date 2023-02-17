Carlos "Charlie" Lopez, Jr., 66

BISBEE— Charlie was born on May 11, 1956 and raised in Bisbee, Arizona and took his last breath in Tucson, Arizona on January 28, 2023 with his son and his family, whom he loved very much by his side. Charlie was a proud Vietnam Veteran who served in the United States Navy.
Charlie was preceded in death by his father Carlos Lopez Sr., mother Lupe Lopez, brother Daniel Lopez and granddaughter Carly Angel Lopez.
Charlie is survived by his three daughters: Tasha Moody and her children Alyssa Moody and Bailey France, and her grandson Jackson France of Paris Tennessee. Teresa Ellis and her children Clinton Ellis, Scott Ellis and Abigaile Ellis, and her granddaughter Delilah Ellis of Camden Tennessee. Charlene (Lewis) Hill and her children Jesse McDaniel and Kaida Hill of Memphis Tennessee.
Charlie is also survived by his son Carlos (Melissa) Lopez III, brothers Ronnie (Terry) Lopez, and Michael (Mara) Lopez, sister Susie Lopez, grandchildren Emilio Diaz-Lopez and Giavonna Lopez, and many other family members and friends.
Charlie was proud to be born and raised in his hometown Bisbee. He lived a humble life there. He loved sports. His favorite teams were the Los Angeles Dodgers, ASU Sun Devils, and Indianapolis Colts. He also enjoyed playing golf, especially with his son. His favorite thing to do was have a good time with family and friends. Charlie loved music. You could usually find him with his nephew, Dano Lopez, singing karaoke and playing air guitar.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday March 4th, 2023 1:00 pm at Shiloh Christian Ministries, 1519 Avenida Del Sol, Sierra Vista, Arizona. Following the service will be a burial at Bisbee’s Evergreen Cemetery. Then a reception will be held at the VFW Post 836, also in Bisbee.
Dad, we miss you and are grateful for the time God gave us with you.
Therefore you too have grief now but I will see you again and your heart will rejoice and no-one will take your joy away from you. -John 16:22