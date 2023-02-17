Carlos "Charlie" Lopez, Jr., 66

BISBEE— Charlie was born on May 11, 1956 and raised in Bisbee, Arizona and took his last breath in Tucson, Arizona on January 28, 2023 with his son and his family, whom he loved very much by his side. Charlie was a proud Vietnam Veteran who served in the United States Navy.

Charlie was preceded in death by his father Carlos Lopez Sr., mother Lupe Lopez, brother Daniel Lopez and granddaughter Carly Angel Lopez.

