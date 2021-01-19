DOUGLAS — Carlota Acedo Becerra (78) passed away peacefully on Monday, January 18, 2021. She was born on January 9, 1943 in La Huachara, Chihuahua to Rafael and Antonia (Villalobos) Becerra. Carlota was a caring, loving mother, grandmother, daughter, and sister. She had many friends and enjoyed the simple pleasures in life; cooking, chatting with friends, and spending time with family. Carlota accomplished many things during her life, but she will best be remembered for her very successful tortilla business.
She is survived by brother Ventura (Lupe) Becerra, Robert (Cecilia) Young, and sister Herminia Becerra, her children Angelica Chavez, Charlotte Acedo Romero, Rosanna Acedo, Rudy Acedo Jr., 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her.
A Rosary was recited on Friday, January 22, 2021 at Brown Page Mortuary with the Funeral Mass and burial being held on Saturday, January 23, 2021. Pallbearers who served were Rudy Acedo, Jr., Ricardo Acedo, Dominic Acedo, Michael Chavez, Mario Damian Acosta and Gabriel Sanchez. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.BrownPageMortuary.com.
