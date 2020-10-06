Carmen Gregory Errico, 77
BENSON — Carmen Gregory Errico, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and dear friend, passed away on October 3, 2020, at the age of 77. Greg was born in Washington, D.C. on March 25, 1943, to Carmen Errico and Dorothy Norman. He married Nicki Speleos and had a son and two beautiful daughters. Greg moved to Arizona in 1978, where he married Joan Kendrick in 1983. He loved the desert, camping and fishing, making frequent trips to Rocky Point, Mexico and rivers in the White Mountains. He was about fun. He lived to enjoy life and did what made him happy.
Greg is survived by his sister Lynda Borelli and brother Mike Errico; his children Mark Errico, Christa Hayes, Michele Errico-Corrales, Christine Grimes, Melissa Hatcherson and Charles Kendrick; his 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Joan Marie Errico.
