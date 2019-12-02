Carol Ann Coss, 71
SIERRA VISTA—Carol Ann Coss passed away at home on Sunday, November 24, 2019. Carol was born in Chicago, Illinois on October 16, 1948 to the late Elizabeth Catherine Wanzung and Harold B. Christensen. She was preceded in death by her brother, Harold B. Christensen Jr.
Carol moved to Phoenix, Arizona with her family in 1956, attending Washington High School and then went to NAU in Flagstaff, Arizona in 1966. She married Carlton W. Coss Jr. in January of 1970, graduated from NAU and began teaching English at East Flag Junior High. She received her Masters in English in 1973 and then moved to Sierra Vista in 1974. She and Carl had three children and started attending the Sierra Vista United Methodist Church, where she was instrumental in starting a woman’s prayer and study group. She also sang in the church choir and did summer musicals with Cochise College under David and Brenda Meeker. From 1976 to 1984, Carol and Carl opened and ran the first record store in Sierra Vista, Reflections Records and Tapes. In 1991 she and Carl bought Baskin Robbins in Sierra Vista. She ran that store, hiring, training, and mentoring over 100 young people working their first job. In 1994, the store was recognized as one of the top 5 in the country for Overall Store Excellence. She also decorated cakes for all occasions until 2002, when the store was sold. In 2005, Carol began making natural gemstone jewelry and doing shows all throughout Arizona, gaining many followers through her artistic and thoughtful way of designing beautiful stone arrangements.
Carol was a loving, caring, and gentle soul. Her presence would light up any room. She was creative, joyful, and positive with a powerful and infectious happiness. Carol was a devoted wife, mother, and friend. She had a beautiful smile, cared deeply and always thought of others’ needs first. “To know her was to love her.”
Carol leaves behind her husband Carl, her three children Jennifer Monks (Jerry), Carl III, and Jaime Weber (Merlin), 5 grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and wonderful, wonderful friends.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, December 14 at 3:00 p.m. at the Sierra Vista United Methodist Church, 3225 St. Andrews Dr. Dinner reception will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, we would love for people to donate to Spirit In Action, P.O. Box 3384 Santa Cruz, California 95063. https://spiritinaction.org/
