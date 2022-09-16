Carol Fraiser, 69

SIERRA VISTA — It is with much sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Carol Fraiser. Carol passed away peacefully during the early morning hours on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 with her husband by her side. Carol was born October 7, 1952 in Leesburg, Virginia to Thomas and Ann E. (Doores) Starkey. She was a military spouse for over twenty-four years, and firmly believed in “blooming where you were planted.” She made each destination feel like home, regardless of how temporary it was. Carol was a long time Government employee, last working at the Raymond W. Bliss Army Hospital. She was a woman of deep faith and love of God. There was nothing more important to her than her faith and her family. Whether it be hanging out with the grandkids playing baby dolls and games, or family dinners, she was happiest when surrounded by her loved ones. One of Carol’s favorite things to do was sing. She had a beautiful voice and could often be found singing during the holidays, to her children and grandchildren or to worship. She was a gentle spirit with the heart of a lion. Her desire to help others, and love everyone made her a one of a kind person. Carol was a fun, kind, loving woman who never met a stranger, but made a friend for life.

Preceding her in death were her parents, her sister Peggy and a brother Brian. Left to cherish her memories are her husband, of 48 years, Danny; two daughters, Danielle Fraiser of Huachuca City and Kimberly Lawrence (Benjamin) of Sierra Vista; two brothers Mark Hackley of Whetstone and Thomas Starkey (Patricia) of Lovettsville, Virginia; a sister Judith Brittle (Michael) of Sterling, Virginia; her grandchildren Quintin, Gwendolyn, Hope and Hailey.

Tags