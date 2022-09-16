Carol Fraiser, 69

SIERRA VISTA — It is with much sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Carol Fraiser. Carol passed away peacefully during the early morning hours on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 with her husband by her side. Carol was born October 7, 1952 in Leesburg, Virginia to Thomas and Ann E. (Doores) Starkey. She was a military spouse for over twenty-four years, and firmly believed in “blooming where you were planted.” She made each destination feel like home, regardless of how temporary it was. Carol was a long time Government employee, last working at the Raymond W. Bliss Army Hospital. She was a woman of deep faith and love of God. There was nothing more important to her than her faith and her family. Whether it be hanging out with the grandkids playing baby dolls and games, or family dinners, she was happiest when surrounded by her loved ones. One of Carol’s favorite things to do was sing. She had a beautiful voice and could often be found singing during the holidays, to her children and grandchildren or to worship. She was a gentle spirit with the heart of a lion. Her desire to help others, and love everyone made her a one of a kind person. Carol was a fun, kind, loving woman who never met a stranger, but made a friend for life.
Preceding her in death were her parents, her sister Peggy and a brother Brian. Left to cherish her memories are her husband, of 48 years, Danny; two daughters, Danielle Fraiser of Huachuca City and Kimberly Lawrence (Benjamin) of Sierra Vista; two brothers Mark Hackley of Whetstone and Thomas Starkey (Patricia) of Lovettsville, Virginia; a sister Judith Brittle (Michael) of Sterling, Virginia; her grandchildren Quintin, Gwendolyn, Hope and Hailey.
Visiting hours for Carol will be held on Friday, September 23, 2022 from 4 to 7pm at Hatfield Funeral Home, 830 South Highway 92, Sierra Vista. A gathering of family and friends will be held Saturday morning from 10 to 11am at Hatfield Funeral Home followed by funeral services at 11am. Burial will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, we request you consider a charitable donation to a program very dear to Carol, the Just Kids Inc. (Stocking Stuffer Program). P.O. Box 2062, Sierra Vista, Arizona 85636.