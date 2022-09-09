Carol J McWherter, 80

SIERRA VISTA — Carol J McWherter, 80, of Sierra Vista passed away September 3, 2022 at 12:20am with her daughter and son in law by her side at Canyon Vista Medical Center.

Carol was born in Freeport, Pennsylvania to Francis and Dorothy Laux. She had two brothers Bob and Jack.

