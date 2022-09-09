SIERRA VISTA — Carol J McWherter, 80, of Sierra Vista passed away September 3, 2022 at 12:20am with her daughter and son in law by her side at Canyon Vista Medical Center.
Carol was born in Freeport, Pennsylvania to Francis and Dorothy Laux. She had two brothers Bob and Jack.
Carol worked many years as a civil servant. She was an Army wife, mother and grandmother. She traveled all over and had many adventures throughout her life. She was a strong, sweet and sassy woman, whose smile could brighten your day. Even while suffering through end stage renal failure she would smile and never complain.
Carol is survived by her daughter, Leigh Anne (Michael) Olinik, brother, Jack Laux, her beloved granddaughter Victoria and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Samuel, her parents and her brother Bob.
Funeral arrangements have been made at Hatfield Funeral home in Sierra Vista. There will be a viewing Wednesday September 14th from 4-7pm and funeral services Thursday at 10:30am at Hatfield, directly followed by committal and interment at Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery 1300 Buffalo Soldier Trail Sierra Vista.
Viewing Wednesday September 14th from 4-7pm and funeral services Thursday September 15th at 10:30am at Hatfield Funeral home.