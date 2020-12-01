Carol Jean Wolfer, 73

SIERRA VISTA–Carol Jean Wolfer passed away on November 27, 2020. She was born on February 28, 1947 in Washington, Iowa.
Carol worked at McCleery Cummings, Inc. (a calendar factory) in Washington, Iowa for 18 years, Alamon Telco & Sprint North Supply as a contract installer in telecommunications, at the National Bank of Arizona as a teller, and at Desert Horizon Electric, Inc. and Granite Peak Electric, Inc. as an office manager.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents Raleigh and Gladys Hesseltine Lowe.
She is survived by her husband Joe and children Michael Rathmell of Washington, Iowa; Teri Dove of Macon, Georgia; and Toni Voissem of Warsaw, Illinois. Stepchildren Timothy Wolfer of Tucson, Arizona; Kristine Bellmore of Flagstaff, Arizona. Survivors also include 9 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, her sister Judy Donaldson of Washington, Iowa and five brothers-in-law: Dennis, Mike, Greg, Stephan and Charles Wolfer.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church (1425 E. Yaqui Street., Sierra Vista, AZ 85650) where she was a member.
