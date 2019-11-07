Carol Mae Mart, 78

SIERRA VISTA—Carol Mae Mart passed on October 29, 2019 at Life Care Center of Sierra Vista, Arizona. She was born in Tucson, Arizona to William and Louise (Rumpf) Perrine on December 15, 1940. Carol was a licensed pilot who also enjoyed oil painting, arts and crafts, and baking. She was a member of St Patrick’s parish where she served as a eucharistic minister. She was also a member of the Bisbee Senior Center where she enjoyed spending much of her time socializing with friends. After many years of working as a laboratory technician at the Warren Clinic in Bisbee, she opened her own hair salon and was also a bus driver for Bisbee Unified School District. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Buddy Lewis Mart in 2006. Carol is survived by her children, daughter Julie Freeman, son Kelly Mart and his wife paula, stepsons Chritopher, Michael, and Chase Mart, and brother William Perrine. She is also survived by 2 nieces, 24 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren. The Family extends their gratitude towards to wonderful staff at Life Care Center of Sierra Vista for providing exceptional and compassionate care.
A funeral service will be held Saturday November 23, 2019 at St. Patrick’s church in Bisbee, Arizona. The rosary will be held at 1:00 p.m. followed by funeral mass. Reception will follow in the parish hall immediately following services.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.