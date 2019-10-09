Carol Petesch, 81
SIERRA VISTA— Carol Petesch passed away peacefully at home on October 7, 2019, at the age of 81. She traveled with her husband worldwide before retiring to Sierra Vista, Arizona in 1974. She was born in Great Falls, Montana. She earned a degree in teaching from Montana State University.
She lived with Multiple Sclerosis since 1969, taking care of her three daughters to teach life skills and love; then taken care of by her loving husband, Gary, for over 35 years while trapped in a body she couldn't use due to the M.S. She was married just short of 60 years to Gary L. Petesch. She is survived by three daughters, Janette Petesch and Denise Petesch, both from Phoenix, Arizona, and Brenda Whiting from Glendale, California; an additional adopted daughter/caregiver, Sequana Wright, for many years; four grandchildren; and one great grandchild.
Services will be Friday October 11, 2019 at Noon and a rosary to precede at 11:15 a.m. located at St. Andrews Catholic Church, 800 Taylor Dr N W, Sierra Vista. There will be no viewings as she requested to be cremated.
She was full of sunshine and joy, and kind to everyone and will be greatly missed.
