Carole Miller Winkle, 78

SIERRA VISTA — Carole Miller Winkle, age 78, died peacefully in her daughter's home on October 26, 2020. She was born in Middletown, Ohio on May 4, 1942. She lived 35 years in Middletown, Ohio, 34 years in Nashville, Tennessee before moving to Sierra Vista, Arizona in 2011. She worked at Trevecca Nazarene University as the bookstore manager from 1979 - 1981 and co-owned Collegiate Services, INC. Throughout the years, Carole was devoted to her daughters, extended family and her church family. While she lived in Sierra Vista, she was a faithful member of The Helping Hands Group at The Church of the Nazarene, making hats for newborn babies.
She is preceded in death by: her father Claude Miller, Sr., her mother Jessie Miller, her brother Sandy Miller, Jr., sisters Sharon Miller Burggraf and Bonita Miller Sergeant.
She is survived by her daughters, Angela Winkle and Annette (Dave) Shelton. As well as her grandchildren, Mollie and Ben Shelton, and many other family members across the United States.
Service will be held on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Sierra Vista Church of the Nazarene, 1215 El Camino Real and streamed live on Facebook at SVNAZ. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Casa de la Paz Hospice, 210 El Camino Real, Sierra Vista, Arizona 85635.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.