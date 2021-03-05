Caroline Christine (Conrow) Magnuson. 70
Caroline Christine (Conrow) Magnuson, born June 7, 1950 has been united with our Lord and those who have passed before us, on February 15, 2021. A resident of Sierra Vista, Chris succumbed to cancer while in hospice care; her sister, Shirley Conrow FNP, and niece Cynthia Collins in Vail, AZ , devoted their love and care during her last weeks of life. During her final hours, Chris was encircled by her loving family.
Chris graduated in Texas, from Mineral Wells High School in 1968, she then attended Dallas Fashion Merchandising College. Chris married and had two children with her previous spouse, Paul Carr. In life, Chris had many passions including culinary arts, antiquities and working in the jewelry industry. Her career spanned from restaurant manager/owner; working for Palo Pinto County, Texas, as well as fashion sales and promotion of toning machines throughout Arizona for leda’s, a retail store which was located in Sierra Vista, Arizona.
Chris married the love of her life, Jeff Magnuson, on August 18, 1996. They met in Sierra Vista having been introduced by mutual friends. It was love at first sight. They shared a happy life in Milwaukee, WI where they were joined in matrimony. They eventually moved to Mineral Wells, Texas for 2 years, to care for Chris’s mother before moving to her home state of Arizona.
Chris was a caring and compassionate person, who would drop everything to help her family and others. She would help those in need, listen to a person’s secrets and troubles without judgement. Her love and care towards others were endless and unbinding. When asked, her assistance was given; caring for many who were ill, family members recovering from surgery, delivering end of life care and she performed these acts with love and devotion. All her nieces and nephews loved her dearly.
Corinthians 13:4-7
Love is patient and kind; love does not envy or boast; it is not arrogant or rude. It does not insist on its own way; it is not irritable or resentful; it does not rejoice at wrongdoing but rejoices with the truth. Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things.
Chris is survived by her spouse, Jeff Magnuson, daughter Michelle Carr, son Michael Allen Carr; grandchildren: Adyn Vincent Carr, Nickolys Glaser, and Chaim Dovid Carr; stepchildren: Amy (Troy) Schwartz, Melissa (Ein) Mack, Edward J. (Natalie) Magnuson and Robert Magnuson, step grandchildren: Destiny Lynn, Lilliana, Aurelia, Andrew, Autumn, Anthony, Aries, and Ava.
She is also survived by her mother, Aida Conrow, sisters Estellean, Effie, Shirley, Ivon and brother Emmett Conrow, as well as brothers-in-law, nieces, and nephews. Chris was predeceased by her father MAJ Emmett R. Conrow, Sr., and grandson Andrew Vincent Carr.
A special thanks to the staff at Tucson Medical Center as well as the hospice staff from TMC, God Bless you for all your hard work during these difficult times.
Delays withstanding because of COVID-19, memorial services will be held on June 7, 2021 in Bisbee, Arizona. Details to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers a memorial may be made to the American Cancer Society or TMC a non-profit hospital.
The moon is out, and the stars are bright.
I wondered who I would kiss goodnight.
Suddenly I feel that unbelievable bliss
Soft wind caressed me with a heavenly kiss
Now I know it was my wife
Showing her love for the rest of my life
When we first met each other
It was love at first sight
For over 24 years we would never forget that night...
She is departed, God took her to heaven above
But each night when I am outside, I feel her love
Life will go on and I will try to get by
Until God calls me back to be with her
So, we will both have our wings, hold hands and fly
For now, I will just feel that unbelievable bliss
When my love sends me down a heavenly kiss.
By: Jeff W. Magnuson
