Carolyn East Thomas, 79

POMERENE — Carolyn East Thomas- born October 8, 1941, in Pomerene Arizona. She passed peacefully into eternal life on October 2, 2021 at the age of 79 surrounded by her family at home.
Carolyn was born to Acel and Nila East in Pomerene, Arizona. She was the oldest of six children: Rex Jay East, Patricia Ann (Bryce), Daryl Wayne East, Marlyn Dean East, and Ellis Shawn East. She is preceded in death by her parents Acel and Nila East, her brother Rex Jay East, and grandson Morgan Klump (Shaye Klump).
Carolyn married Kenneth Eugene Thomas in September of 1961. Together they had six children: Don (Ana) Thomas, Shannon (Jennifer) Thomas, Marjon (Edward) Bejarano, Shaye (Stephen) Klump, Kyle (Karlee) Thomas, Seneca (Laron) Richardson. Carolyn and Ken are the grandparents to 24 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
She attended the U of A studying home economics. Shortly after starting their family they moved to Bisbee, Arizona where they stayed from 1963-1983. In 1983 they relocated to Pomerene, Arizona where Carolyn was born and raised. She and Ken separated in 1989 and Carolyn continued to live in Pomerene and raise the last four children.
Carolyn had many hobbies that included participating and being a leader in 4-H for more than thirty years. She had a love of gardening and caring for her various animals. She loved camping and going to the beach in Mexico. Carolyn was very independent and was always up for an adventure.
Her testimony of the restored Gospel of Jesus Christ was steadfast and immovable. She served in many callings as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. In later years she enjoyed teaching Sunday school to the youth. Carolyn also served a mission for her church in Cochabamba, Bolivia for one and a half years in 2002. She had a love for the Hispanic people. She never met a stranger. “Nana”, she was affectionately called by many. We love her and anxiously await our reunion with her.
Only a graveside service will be held Saturday October 9, 2021 at 10:00AM in the Pomerene Cemetery, located on N. Cemetery Rd. in Pomerene, Arizona We invite all family and friends to attend.